Kolkata-based Senco Gold & Diamonds Group in its continued commitment towards supporting the nation in its fight against COVID-19, has pledged Rs 1.5 crores towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cumulatively. The overall contribution also includes one day’s salary of more than 2500 Group employees as well as contributions from the Senco Gold & Diamonds Franchisees.

Shaankar Sen

“The world is currently putting up a spirited fight against COVID19. The Centre along with the West Bengal state government has so far done an exemplary work to contain the spread of the virus. Senco Gold & Diamonds stands united with the nation and the government’s efforts to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, which is impacting the lives of millions of people, and countries across the globe in recent times. We will try to the best of our capabilities to serve our customers, employees, communities and country. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve,” says Shaankar Sen, chairman of Senco Gold and Diamonds. He also announced that there would be no salary cuts and the company will remain committed to paying all its employees at 100 plus showrooms their full salaries, regardless of the impact on the company’s overall business.