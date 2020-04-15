The coronavirus breeds on many non-human surfaces including doorknobs, cardboard boxes and shopping carts. But we often forget about another veritable germ-breeding ground, our shoes. The soles of shoes are known to be common breeding grounds for bacteria and it seems the coronavirus could also be able to survive on footwear. Styles made with certain synthetic materials, such as spandex, may be able to retain the virus for longer.

Arushi Kalsi, founder of Overdrive Shoes





And hence you can also be a possible carrier of the virus if your shoes touch an infected place or someone who is already infected sneezes or cough near you. Those droplets might land on your shoes and can also infect you. Another reason why shoes can be a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses is that it comes in contact with dirt and germs more than anything else. Virus and bacteria can breed on the sole of the shoe and might even get carried to your home.

Overdrive Shoes

In order to protect yourself and your family, it is best to take the following precautions suggested by Arushi Kalsi, founder of Overdrive Shoes, to ensure that

you are safe from contracting the virus:



1. Remove your shoes before entering your house. Wash the shoes worn to public places with water and soap. Shoes which are machine-washable can also be cleaned separately in the washing machine.



2. Leather and other materials which can’t be washed with water must be wiped properly with a disinfectant. Bacteria living on the surface of the leather can be

killed by exposing the leather to heat. But too much heat would shrink the leather so 40-45°C is enough. Do not put your shoes into the oven. Exposing your shoes to direct sunlight shall help too.

Overdrive Shoes





3. Place a clean pair of slippers or shoes outside your doorstep and change into them before entering your house. Taking your shoes off before entering the home is a smart measure for anyone. If you can leave them in your garage or in your entryway, that would be ideal, as you don’t necessarily have to leave them outside, the idea is to just not track them throughout the house.



4. Shoes can also be cleaned by hand with detergents and disinfectants.



5. If you have infants around then it is better prescribed to hide the shoes from small children to ensure they don’t touch them or come in contact with them.



6. Although it is advised not to be in much panic if you need to step out to meet the daily needs, spraying your clothes and shoes with a simple solution of isopropyl and water will do the needful.



7. Washing off your socks after each use and definitely not repeating them is the best way to avoid contracting any virus.