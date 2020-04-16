As demand for hand sanitisers reaches a new peak amidst the recent spread of the global pandemic of COVID 19, FMCG major Emami Limited forays into the hand sanitiser space under its flagship skincare brand BoroPlus by launching the BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer.

The BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer, powered by the natural antiseptic qualities of Neem and Tulsi, has an alcohol base of 70 per cent and is clinically proven to kill 99.99 per cent of infection-causing germs within seconds.

Boro Plus hand sanitisers

BoroPlus Hand Sanitizer is suitable for frequent usage throughout the day with no damaging effect on the skin owing to its antiseptic action and moisturising properties. It not only helps to keep hands germ free but also leaves the skin soft, with increased anti-microbial resistance.

“We are today going through a critical time and our foremost thought is to protect not only our own selves but also our families, friends and people around. It is essential for us to inculcate and adhere to the increased hygiene guidelines as advised in view of the spread of COVID 19. Hand sanitisers play a key role and are an integral component in this fight against the viral infection as stated by the WHO and various clinical establishments.

Boro Plus hand sanitiser - Packshot

There is a huge gap in the demand and supply of hand sanitisers in the market, which puts all of us at risk. We have, therefore, decided to launch the BoroPlus Hand Sanitizer and will leverage our strong distribution network as well as modern trade and e-commerce channels to make the product easily available,” says Priti A. Sureka, director Emami Limited.

BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer comes in 50 ml for Rs 25, 100 ml for Rs 50, 200 ml for Rs 95 and 300ml for Rs 140 and 5 litre for Rs 2400. The product will be available across Pharmacy stores, Modern Trade outlets and E-Commerce platforms.