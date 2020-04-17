Vistaprint, an e-commerce platform for custom printing services has unveiled pandemic-specific templates on its e-commerce platform in a bid to inform and educate the public on COVID-19. The designs of the templates showcase vital health and safety information and are available across varied products such as banners, posters, plastic signs, to cater to larger audiences at once besides as postcards, leaflets and flyers and visiting cards for a more personal approach.

Personalised posters by Vistaprint



Circle stickers, product labels etc, can also be used by food delivery companies and grocers to keep the customers informed. To supplement its awareness drive, Vistaprint is also launching printed face masks. The products can be utilised by individuals or companies looking to inform their closed circle and customers or employees about the pandemic. The company also enables the user to customise their message. All designs pertaining to the contagion can be accessed through a specially curated page available on its website.

Vistaprint donated masks to Padgha police station

“Effective and constant communication is critical to our fight against COVID-19. Thus, we are offering customisable products for individuals and businesses that may prove significant in spreading awareness across a large audience. These include compelling illustrations and messages that are very easy to customise, to observe preventive measures like social distancing, washing hands thoroughly, among others. This initiative will help further people to stay safe," says Bharath Sastry, CEO, Vistaprint India.

In order to make a small contribution to our key warriors; local police, they also recently donated masks to Padgha Police Station in Maharashtra.