There's not even an iota of doubt that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. But the one essential thing that gets the tough going is a facing our fears with a liberal dose of humour. Laughter during harsh times, such as the one we are passing through, is surely the best medicine. And our guests for the upcoming Indulge Time Pass webinar session couldn't agree more to this.



In this very interesting session to be held this Saturday, May 2 at 6 pm, we will be hosting the globally renowned writer and comic Anuvab Pal and clinical psychologist and author Sonali Gupta, who will show us how to keep the chin up during the lockdown and thereafter.

Anuvab Pal

One of the renowned comedians in the country, Anubhav is also a playwright, screenwriter and an author. The co-author of movies like Loins of Punjab Presents, Chaurahen and Baar Baar Dekho, Pal has also written The President is Coming that also happens to be India’s first mockumentary film.

He has also written the play, Chaos Theory, that has won several global accolades and acted in Ranjan Ghosh's movie Ahare. But for Pal, making people laugh has always got precedence and he has been doing that for the past 12 years with aplomb across the world.



Sonali Gupta

A Mumbai-based therapist, author and speaker, Sonali Gupta is a regular columnist at a popular daily and has been a regular columnist at quite a few popular dailies in the past. Practising for over 16 years now, Sonali's book, Anxiety -- Overcome It and Live Without Fear, published by Harper Collins, will be available on Amazon from May 1 onwards. She believes that her clients always find their own answers.

"As a therapist, all I can do is offer a safe space which allows people to build hope, tap into their inner resilience and learn to process various emotions. My role as a therapist is facilitative and at the same time that of providing techniques and tools for people to deal with overwhelming emotions," tells Sonali, who employs an eclectic approach and primarily leans towards human-centred, existential, and compassion-based approaches in her work.

To listen to them and have a good laugh besides finding answers to your fears, tune in to Zoom on May 2 at 6 pm sharp.