And just like that, we are days away from September. I’ve already come across videos of influencers showcasing outfits for Diwali. Diwali? Wasn’t it just Valentine’s Day? Memes about this year not counting, continue along with requests for people to stop saying ‘it can’t get any worse’.



Most of the city seems to have gone back to normal, judging by the traffic outside. But I spent my entire week within the confines of home, nursing a ‘sinus-y’ head and scouring the Internet for Chicken broth recipes.

Niranjana Selvam aka The Baker Ninja





Besides my feeble cooking attempts, (although my chicken soup actually turned out pretty decently) this week’s pastime also included watching cake decoration videos by Niranjana Selvam aka The Baker Ninja. It’s pretty easy getting lost in a world of dripping caramel and frosted buttercream swirls. And in my usual fashion, before I’ve realised it, I have watched 20 videos back to back, and find myself in a super creative mood but also craving cupcakes. Chatting with Niranjana, she says while the lockdown started off with ‘alternate baking’ videos, like teaching people how to make banana bread in a pressure cooker, the mood has now shifted to more fun stuff. “We have a new kitchen toy — the blow torch, to make this all the more fun. Torching up meringue blobs on our lemon tart is the most-watched reel yet,” she shares.





While I was in couch potato mode, my Insta stalking also lead me to stylist Prajanya Anand’s page, featuring models in beautiful outfits and jewellery. While I’m used to seeing Prajanya backstage at fashion shows, barking out orders and keeping everyone in line, she says the scene has changed post-COVID. Now it’s all about e-commerce with everyone taking their products online. And while weddings are now taking place, they’re on a much smaller scale. No big bridal parties and group photoshoots. And yes, there are custom masks to match the bride and groom’s outfits!



While we’re on the subject of scaling down and living the minimalist life, just in the past two weeks I’ve seen so many thrifting accounts pop up all over Instagram. From pre-used baby stuff to plus-sized clothing, the options are many. Which led me to make what was my first purchase in a very long time. I allowed myself the buy, it was after all a ‘thrifted’ piece. Not only was I getting a great deal, but was also helping out the slow fashion movement.