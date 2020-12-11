It was during his engineering days that Pranay Kundu’s interest in photography was tickled by a friend. “We used to go out for clicking pictures and I thought of trying out my hands in photography. Hence I bought a Canon 1300D,” says the 25-year-old lensman, who now uses a Canon 6D MARK II. A keen observer, Pranay never took up any course in photography to learn the job and instead, chose to learn it practically. “I love looking up the various styles on the Internet and follow certain pages to further upgrade my skills,” he adds.

He loves to play around with light and shadow and how they can be used to enhance and uplift the background. Besides, the expressions of the models also count for him. “The expressions needn’t be candid alone, they can be posed too but they should come out smart and glossy,” Pranay explains.

While talking about the models whose pictures he shared with us for this column, Pranay says, “Rupa has a good height and is new to the field. Susmita’s smile is her biggest asset and Debasree’s has a great body language and a matching attitude. Paayel’s features are very sharp and beautiful,” says Pranay, who loves to travel and eat.

Susmita Gupta

Susmita Gupta | 28, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A professional classical dancer specialising in Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Odisi, Susmita loves modelling and doubling up as a makeup artist during her spare time. She mostly loves to be in anything comfortable and white, preferably jeans and tops or one-piece cotton or linen dresses. For formal get-togethers, saris are a great choice and if it’s an outing with friends and relatives it has to be a cotton, linen or khadi one with junk jewellery.

But if it’s a special occasion it has to be a traditional one in silk. “The blouses can either be glass-sleeve ones or sleeveless with fashionable back. Since I design and curate costume jewellery, I love flaunting my pieces whenever I get a suitable occasion. Makeup has to be nice with heavily done-up eyes and brown nudes on lips,” says Susmita.

Paayel Paul

Paayel Paul | 23, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A postgraduate student of clinical psychology, Paayel loves to model during free time. “I love the casually elegant look and like wearing tops, hot pants, floral dresses and any western casuals. My favourite colour is black," she says. On occasions, she likes to wear traditional silks or chiffons in solid colours with blouses which can be backless and deep-cut, sleeveless or boat-neck.

“I always prefer neckpieces to earring but if I tie my hair up into a bun then I like to wear a nice pair of chunky earrings. Makeup always means nude, with accentuated cheekbones and a hint of eye line,” says the girl, who loves to paint and write.

Rupa Basu

Rupa Basu | 25 height: 5 ft 3 inches

A full-fledged model, Rupa loves keeping her dailywear, simple, comfortable and trendy. “I love wearing anything that’s comfortable, especially, athleisure. I like to be in jeans, tops, one-piece dresses in any shapes and length, track pants and hotpants. My favourite colour is black and I love wearing anything made of chiffon,” gushes the young model.

When it comes to occasions, it’s always saris for her and depending on occasions, she chooses between traditional and designer ones along with suitable blouses. “I love wearing antique silver jewellery especially heavy chokers and makeup too depends upon the occasion with special attention to the eyes,” says Rupa, who loves to travel.

Debasree Maji

Debasree Maji | 23 height: 5 ft 2 inches

A student of linguistics, Debasree loves dabbling into modelling. “I just love the Indo-Western fusion style and wear palazzos with a short jacket, kurti with trousers and other such outfits. I also love body-hugging knee-length skirts. I don’t like the pastel shades and instead prefer rich bright tones of red and black,” tells the girl, who likes things simple and sober.

For weddings and other occasions, lehengas with short fitted cholis are her first choice followed by silk and handloom saris. “The clothes shouldn’t overpower you. I avoid clumsy things. Accessories for me always mean earrings. Makeup is all about hiding one’s flaws with a light concealer and I am done with some BB cream, lip balm and mascara,” says Debasree, who loves to read.

