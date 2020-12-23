This New Year, celebrate with your friends and family with a lavish dinner spread, unlimited handcrafted concoctions, live band performance more. Glasshouse, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon Baani Square offers all that and more.

The delectable spread available has 21 starters, 21 mains and 21 festive desserts along with the live stations which includes Street food live counter, salad bar and much more. Look out for specialities such as Kashmiri Haak, Rumali Paneer curry, Laal Maas, Baked Mac-n-cheese, Coffee Grilled Chicken among other delectable dishes.

For Reservations, call 88004-95936.

Priced at `2,500++ per person; `1,250++ per kid (Below 12 years)

On 31st December 2020, 8 pm onwards at Glasshouse, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon/Baani Square

And for those who are looking for an outdoor celebration at the highest rooftop bar in Gurgaon, head to Vibe: The Skybar as they promise a DJ night alongside a lavish buffet spread with unlimited Indian and imported beverages. Also, look out for the chef’s special grills. A few dishes to try from the specially curated menu includes Zafrani Sabs kebab, KumbhAkhrotkitikki, Cold cuts, rustic lamb stew, Beetroot ka halwa, Garlic Kheer Butterscotch tarts and much more.

For Reservations: 88004-95936.

Priced at `3,000++ per person

On 31st December 2020, 8 pm to midnight at Vibe, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon/Baani Square.

Are you looking for a New Year staycation package? End the year with the luxurious stay at the hotel. Enjoy benefits like the high tea, early check-in and late check-out, take advantage of the live band performance at Glasshouse or the DJ night at the rooftop bar along with the lavish buffet spread/live stations and much more. If you prefer an in-room celebration, you can also order in from the lavish spread and beverages to your room and keep the party going.

Timings: Early Check-in @ 1000 hrs and late checkout at 1600 hrs.

On 31st December 2020 at Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon/Baani Square​

For Reservations, call 88004-95936.

Priced at `7,499++ onwards