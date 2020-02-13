Meet the Devis!

Our second award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Odisha countdown series is Sonali Mishra.

Born and raised in the US, Sonali Mishra's life’s work has been towards popularising the classical dance form of Odissi dance. She has performed as a soloist at numerous venues and festivals across the world. She has also conducted a number of workshops and demonstrations at leading colleges and universities like University of Michigan, Carnegie Mellon University, NYU and many more in the US, Europe and India.

Sonali Mishra is our Devi for advancing culture through dance.