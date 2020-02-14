Meet the Devis!

Our third award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Dr Sanghamitra Pati.

A physician-turned-public health researcher, Dr Sanghamitra Pati was the lead in the first-ever study of Multimorbidity in India. Currently the Director of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar, her most recent research has focused on chronic diseases prevention, management and health promotion in primary care.

Dr Sanghamitra Pati is our Devi for her cutting edge medical research.