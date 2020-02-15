Meet the Devis!

Our fourth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Sashi Pradhan.

Sashi Pradhan of Dengajhari, a remote village located 70km away from Bhubaneswar, heads the Community Forest Protection Committee there and has been instrumental in protecting the forest and water resources in the area. She initiated the idea of 'Thengapali' or forest patrolling in the village and has been guarding the forest for the last four decades. Forty years back, when timber mafia began stealing wood from the forest, she formed a group of villagers to guard the forest round the clock. The group included her and the villagers of Dengajhari and the neighbouring villages. By creating awareness among them all about the need for protecting the forest, Sashi and her team have been able to regenerate several acres of land.

Sashi Pradhan is our Devi for guarding the forests and its resources.

The Devi Awards will be held in Bhubaneshwar on February 23, 2020 at Hotel Mayfair.