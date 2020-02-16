Meet the Devis!

Our fifth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Dr Sujata Kar.

A gynaecologist and an IVF specialist, Dr Sujata Kar has been running a full-fledged Assisted Reproduction Unit for the last 10 years. Credited with the first IVF baby of Eastern Orissa, she also assisted in the first laser hatching pregnancy and live birth in the state. Together with her husband, who is also a noted doctor, the duo runs a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Dr Sujata Kar is our Devi for her pursuit of improvements in public health.