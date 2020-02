Meet the Devis!

Our sixth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Sita Behera.

Now working with OPTCL, Sita Behera is not only the first from her village to go ITI, but the first to have become an electrician. Hailed as the ‘Queen of the transmission tower, this 24-year-old effortlessly climbs up towers to ensure her village stays lit.

Sita Behera is our Devi for following her passion against all odds.