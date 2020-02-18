Meet the Devis!

Our seventh award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Vidhya Das.

Vidhya Das is the founder of Agragamee, and the popular tribal women’s collective, AmaSangathan. Her untiring efforts in the field of tribal development through policy advocacy, natural resource management, formal and non-formal education have led to a sea-change in the socio-economic conditions of countless tribals in Odisha.

Vidya Das is our Devi for fighting for the empowerment of marginalised tribal communities.