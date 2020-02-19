Meet the Devis!

Our eighth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Subhalaxmi Subudhi.

Daughter of a municipality driver, who died when she was eight, and a mother who did odd jobs, Subhalaxmi Subudhi enrolled in a college to pursue a career as a pastry chef. Sponsored by Odisha Government, she later went on to receive further training at a private institute in Bengaluru. She also won the bronze for her home state at the Indian Skills Competition and was hired by The Leela shortly afterwards.

Subhalaxmi Subudhi is our Devi for developing her skill despite great adversity.