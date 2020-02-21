Meet the Devis!

Our tenth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Sruti Mohapatra.

Bound to a wheelchair after an accident in the late 1980s, Sruti Mohapatra is the founder of Swabhiman, a Bhubaneswar-based non-profit organisation, which has been working for the empowerment of people with disabilities in Odisha since 2001. A crusader for inclusiveness for PWDs, she also played a pivotal role in paving the way for devotees who use wheelchairs to access the Jagannath temple.

Sruti Mohapatra is our Devi for being a relentless crusader for people with disabilities.