Meet the Devis!

Our eleventh award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Dutee Chand.

An Indian professional sprinter and current national champion in the women's 100 metres event, Dutee Chand is the third Indian woman to ever qualify for the Women's 100 metres at the Summer Olympics. In 2019, she became the first Indian sprinter to win gold at the Universiade, clocking 11.32 seconds. Dutee is also India's first athlete to openly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Dutee Chand is our Devi for being a role model in the field of sport.