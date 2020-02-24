Meet the Devis!

Our first award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Anuradha Saxena.

Diagnosed with third-grade breast cancer in 2008, Anuradha has dedicated her life to helping others go through the same journey. As the coordinator of Sangini Cancer Care Society, she has counselled over 1,000 women from various parts of Indore. Having built a strong network with oncologists and surgeons across Madhya Pradesh, she has conducted over 125 breast cancer awareness programmes in the last nine years, helping reduce the stigma associated with cancer and dissipating information about new methods of treatments.

Anuradha Saxena is our Devi for surviving cancer and helping others do the same.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.