Meet the Devis!

Our second award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Aryama Sanyal.

Recently posted as the Airport Director at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, Aryama Sanyal is one of the first women air traffic controllers in India. Having served in Airports Authority of India for over 30 years now, she has been posted at various airports including the Kolkata International Airport, Delhi International Airport, Udaipur Airport, Jaipur International Airport, Ahmedabad International Airport and Mangalore International Airport before joining Indore. Under her leadership, the Indore Airport has made progress by leaps and bounds and has also been the recipient of numerous awards.

Aryama Sanyal is our Devi for flying high in a male-dominated field.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.