Meet the Devis!

Our fifth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Dr Leela Joshi.

Known as the Mother Teresa of Ratlam, Dr Leela Joshi has spent her whole life helping tribals of the area overcome malnutrition and maternal mortality. By conducting check-up camps for pregnant mothers, among other things, she has reduced the rate of maternal mortality in Ratlam to below the national average. She has also worked with over 3.5 lakh children to help overcome anaemia.

Dr Leela Joshi is our Devi for her persistence in helping tribals overcome anaemia and maternal mortality.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.