Meet the Devis!



Our tenth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Megha Parmar.

Daughter of a farmer, Megha Parmar is the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. She has also scaled the Mount Everest and the Mount Elbrus. Daughter of a farmer, Megha is the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. She has also scaled the Mount Everest and the Mount Elbrus. Born in Bhoj Nagar village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, she hoisted the Indian Flag on the peak of Mt. Everest, making her family, her village Bhoj Nagar, her state Madhya Pradesh and the entire nation proud.

Megha Parmar is our Devi for climbing mountains and scaling new heights.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.