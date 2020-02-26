Meet the Devis!

Our seventh award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Rajashree Pathak.

In April 2013, Rajashree Pathak lost her husband Rajesh Pathak to suicide. In the process of overcoming this irreparable tragedy, since then, she has been on a mission to save human lives from committing suicide. The Indore-resident has been working with the Indore police via a toll-free helpline to prevent individuals from committing suicide. Estimates suggest that her efforts with the Indore police have saved more than 100 people, particularly youngsters from taking their lives.

Rajashree Pathak is our Devi for saving many from the brink of death.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.