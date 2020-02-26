Meet the Devis!

Our eighth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Muskan Ahirwar.

All of 12, Muskan Ahirwar who lives in the slums near the Bhopal district court is perhaps the country’s youngest librarian. She has been running a library ‘Bal Pustakalaya’ since the age of 9 to render free books to kids. The Class VII student, runs the library from 10 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 6 pm every day. In 2016, NITI Aayog awarded her with the Thought Leader Award.

Muskan Ahirwar is our Devi for making reading a way of life for many.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.