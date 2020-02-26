Meet the Devis!

Our ninth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Usha Jain.

The Chairperson of Sadguru Shiksha Samiti and President of Shri Sadguru Mahila Samiti at Jankikund, Chitrakoot, Usha Jain has been working for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden in the area since 1978. As head of the Shri Sadguru Mahila Bahuddeshiya Sahkari Samiti Maryadit, she offers quality vocational training to women in order to enable them to join the mainstream professions. She plays an active role in the management and responsibility of the Mahila Samiti and Education Society. She has not only encouraged education and skill development among women but also paved a path for future generation by making them thoughtful decision-makers.

Usha Jain is our Devi for dedicating her life to the most marginalised.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.