Meet the Devis!



Our twelfth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Ruchi Vardhan.

As the DIG of Indore, whether it is to take on established criminals or making offenders do sit-ups in the police headquarters, this IPS officer takes the city's law and order very seriously.

Ruchi Vardhan is our Devi for her devotion to duty even in adverse circumstances.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.