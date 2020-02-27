Meet the Devis!

Our thirteenth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Ambica Beri.

In 2015, Ambica established Art Ichol, a centre for creative people in Ichol Village near Maihar in Satna, with the intent to share with and give back to the creative community. A commune where resident artists, craft enthusiasts and talented artisans collaborate and envisage concepts under the open skies and relish the subtle symphonies of nature, the centre has studios for ceramics, stone, metal, Wood and graphic art. It promotes a culture of learning through the arts, and gives everybody the opportunity to learn and teach others in turn. Prior to that, she established Gallery Sanskriti, an art gallery, showcasing the creative works of painters, sculptors, graphic artists, photographers and ceramicists, through art exhibitions and workshops.

Ambica Beri is our Devi for working closely with the artistic fraternity to create a unique cultural retreat.