Meet the Devis!

Our fourteenth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Divya Gupta.

Indore-based gynaecologist Divya Gupta founded the organisation Jwala for Justice (JFJ) to reach out to female victims of abuse, rendering them mental support and counselling as an initial step. The JFJ has also launched a bag-making unit that has helped the victims find jobs.



Divya Gupta is our Devi for helping women to help themselves.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.