Meet the Devis!



Our eleventh award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Monica Punjabi Verma.

With 22 years of work experience in helping the hearing impaired, Monica Punjabi Verma, a child of deaf adults, has done her parents proud. Together they founded Mook Badhir Sangathan (Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy) in Indore in 1974 and Monica stepped into the field by serving as the director. She is a special educator, the first certified Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpreter in the country and also founder-president of the Indian Sign Language Interpreters Association. She has dedicated her life to creating the best platforms for the community of the hearing-impaired to empower, showcase and prove their talent.

Monica Punjabi Verma is our Devi for her contribution to helping people with hearing impairment.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.