Mumbaikers, get ready for some delectable Indian and global cuisines, foot-tapping music, and unlimited entertainment at The Grub Fest, a premier festival organised by BookMyShow, one of the country's leading entertainment destinations.

Celebrating the Indian passion for various cuisines, The Grub Fest will set foot in Kolkata and Bangalore for the first time ever, while making a grand landing in Mumbai. After its success last year in Delhi, the culinary extravaganza will visit Mumbai in its biggest avatar yet, in February followed by a much-awaited debut in Kolkata and Bengaluru before heading back to Delhi for the season finale in April.

The Mumbai edition with be held on February 15 and 16 at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC. The festival’s debut run in Bangalore is slated for February 22-23 at Jayamahal Palace Hotel.

In Kolkata, it will be held at PC Chandra Grounds on March 7 and 8 followed by Delhi on April 3 and l 4 at the JLN Stadium.

The Grub Fest

All set to cook up a storm, the fest will bring ethnic neighbourhood restaurants, inspired chef creations, upcoming food brands, special feature dishes and cocktails to food lovers across the country. Along with Indian regional cuisines, the festival will also showcase exotic cuisines including Lebanese, Oriental, European, Asian and Italian. The fest this year will have something on offer for everyone – from London style Hyde Park carnival games to a Central Park picnic area, from mixologists and chef masterclasses to live music by trending artists, an organic marketplace, wellness zone and more.

The Grub Fest

“The food culture in India stands at an interesting juncture today, with gastronomes embracing newer options like never before. The Grub Fest has evolved into so much more than just a neighbourhood food festival and prides itself on bringing delicious brands every year, ensuring there’s always something you can’t find anywhere else,” says Kunal Khambhati, head, live events and IP, BookMyShow.

The Grub Fest

In its previous edition, the festival attracted tens of thousands of ticketed visitors over the weekend with BookMyShow bringing together the best of entertainment. Headlined by artists like Divine, Juggy D, Maninder Butter, Akhil Sachdeva and Aastha Gill along with city-based popular bands, the surprise performance by Doorbeen, added to the resounding response from the audiences in Delhi.

In the upcoming season, there will be vegan choices, fusion dishes, fresh organic fruits and vegetables straight from the farm and a variety of home bakes. Some of the other attractions will include Grub chambers, a central park, a beer garden, food trucks, masterclasses by celebrity chefs and a jukebox among others.

The tickets for the latest edition of ‘The Grub Fest’ will be available exclusively across BookMyShow’s web and mobile platforms soon.