Marking the completion of the demolition drive against the illegal waterfront apartment buildings in Maradu Kochi ordered by the Supreme Court, all four buildings were razed down to dust through controlled implosion on Sunday.

As per reports, Mumbai-based Edifices Engineering carried out the explosion with the assistance of experts from South Africa-based Jet Demolition.

The last two of the four buildings that were built by violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, including the 55-meter high Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove were demolished around 2.30 pm and 11.03 am respectively.

On Saturday H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene were destroyed in the similar implosion method.

As per reports, more than 2,000 residents in the nearby areas were evacuated and gatherings were banned in the evacuation zone before the two-day demolition drive was held.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the four buildings last year in September. The court also had ordered payment of a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to those who lost their homes.



