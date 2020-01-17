Another high profile sex racket was busted this week by the Mumbai Police. Three actresses, including a minor were rescued by the cops from a three-star suburban hotel. Priya Sharma, was the mastermind behind this sex-racket, and one of the rescued actresses featured in the popular television series Savdhaan India.

"We have arrested one woman, Priya Sharma, 29, who was operating the racket and supplying the girls for Rs 100,000. Three other associates - Avesh, Vinay and Kuldeep, based in New Delhi - are absconding and we are on the lookout for them," said Social Service Branch Inspector Sandesh Revale.



According to reports, Priya operates a travel agency called Vinayak Vacations and Holidays in Kandivali East, and under its guise was involved in such immoral activities among other things. Apart from the 'Savdhaan India' actress, there were two other junior artistes and the minor who has worked in web series and few Marathi television serials.



This is the second such racket cracked by the SSB in the past two days. On Wednesday, a smalltime Bollywood casting director Navinkumar P Arya was arrested for running a sex racket and two junior artistes were rescued.



Police are on the lookout for his associates, Vijay and Ajay Sharma, who are absconding and may hold the key to the actual ramifications of the sex racket in which the girls were supplied for Rs 60,000.



Reports suggest prominent personalities from the film industry and corporate sector may be involved, besides many high-end customers in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata.