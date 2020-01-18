The fifth edition of PB Studios Calendar featured fresh faces from the entertainment and glamour industry and they were all there at the launch. Conceptualised by city photographer Pratik Bhattacharya and put together by his team, the calendar’s main highlight is Project Asha, a charity campaign that generates donation facilitating NGOs across the city.

This year’s calendar included fresh talents like Alivia Sarkar, Adrija Roy, Ushasi Ray, Solanki Roy, Deepsheta Mitra, Swastika Dutta, Ayoshi Talukdar, Aditya Choudhury, Aditya Choudhury and Saurav Ghosh. Actor Aryan Bhowmick who is known for his film Chalo Paltai is also part of this edition. “We at PB Studios firmly believe in giving away and sharing with the less fortunate & thus the calendar acts as a means to help us achieve this and spread awareness amongst everyone. It is this way that we all can come together to make this society a better place to live in,” says Pratik Bhattacharya of PB Studios.