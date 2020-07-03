When he left a prospective job at a software company to chase his dream of becoming a photographer, he couldn’t return home for 20 days for the fear of how his family might react. “I stayed at my friend’s place for the next 20 days, but then I had to own up,” recalls the 33-year-old Abhishek Mukhopadhyay. Despite ranking 128 in the joint entrance test and graduating in computer science from one of the cream engineering colleges in the country IIEST Shibpur, Abhishek chose to follow his passion in photography.

“My father used to click many experimental pictures all round the year with his analogue Yashica camera and I was his subject of interest. Since those days, I started growing an interest in portrait photography. But when I expressed my wish to learn photography when I was in the eighth standard, it was overridden by others given the bleak prospects of a career in that field during those days. If it was not for my mother and sister, I could have never pursued my dreams,” remembers Abhishek.

In 2011 after a brief stint in the corporate world, Abhishek joined a nine-month advanced course in photography at the National Academy of Photography and started working as a full-time photographer from 2012 onwards. “I always try to make it perfect from the very first click so that minimal editing is required later. I love blending outdoor and indoor lights while shooting. I try to follow the works of the acclaimed Paris-based senior photographer Akash Das and Mumbai’s Prabudhha Dasgupta. Instead of bold shoots, I like to concentrate on the facial expressions of the models,” says the shutterbug.

Among the models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, Abhishek feels Anokhi is camera-friendly and poses well and Ishika is extremely photogenic with a perfect face for Indian looks. “Pallavi has a great height and looks equally good in Western and Indian outfits while Rikhtee’s entire gait goes extremely well with ethnic looks. She is a very friendly professional who never gets irritated during long shoots,” tells Abhishek, who loves to play the guitar and ride bikes during his spare time.

Ishika Datta

Ishika Datta | 31, height: 5 ft 7 inches

“When I am not shooting I love wearing casually chic outfits keeping the sweltering weather in mind. Western casuals like shorts and tees and short cotton or linen dress mostly,” tells Ishika, a full-time renowned model from Kolkata.

For traditional occasions, she loves wearing the heavy lehengas with intricate works while the choice of saris depends upon what kind of occasions she is going for. “For a party, it’s a lightweight designer sari and for pujas, it’s always those white ones with red borders. I love mixing and matching accessories with them,” tells Ishika, whose favourite colours comprise white and red.

Ishika prefers a look shorn of any artificiality when she is not working. “I am very happy with how I look and for parties, I like light make-up with a hint of eyeliner and full lips in shades of red or nude,” adds the model, who loves solving sudoku puzzles at leisure.

Instagram: @cute_ishikaa

Pallavi Debnath

Pallavi Debnath | 31, height: 5 ft 8 inches

A full-time model, Pallavi’s basic attire comprises a pair of blue denim and a white t-shirt. Besides that, she loves bodycon short dresses and summery frocks primarily in solid colours tells the lanky model, whose favourite colour is baby pink.

“I love wearing fabrics like linen or cotton. For family occasions and Pujas, I wear straight-cut cotton kurtis with palazzos and accessorise them with earrings and bracelets. I love wearing hoops in golden and silver colours and have about 50 pairs of them in different shapes and sizes. Makeup for me is always muted with dark coloured lips in shades of red, Fuschia pink, maroon, orange and wine and a hint of mascara,” states Pallavi, who loves to listen to music at leisure.

Instagram: @pallavi_67_ debnath

Anokhi Golder

Anokhi Golder | 27, height: 5 ft 9 inches

A full-time model and an actor, Anokhi loves wearing Western smart casuals like jeans with tops and t-shirts, long flowy or A-line one-piece dresses, long skirts with kurtis and tops besides palazzos. “My favourite colours are yellow and red and I also love prints, especially floral patterns, both miniature and large ones. Usually, I love wearing cotton a lot,” tells Anokhi. For formal occasions, she likes wearing a sari or a kurti.

“It’s mostly zardosi and chiffon saris since they are lightweight and comfortable. I like to wear designer blouses in different styles with them and complement the look with a nice wristwatch and a small pair of earrings,” she adds. Anokhi , who loves to read, travel and listen to music during her time off, likes to keep her make-up minimal with just a light base, mascara and some lip tint.

Instagram: @anokhimou

Rikhtee Dey

Rikthee Dey | 26, height: 5 ft 6 inches

This full-time lanky model loves to mix class with urban chic when it comes to fashion. “It‘s either a turtle neck or boat neck top with a pair of torn jeans or a trendy long gown, a touch of casual class is what I prefer,” shares Rikthee, who loves wearing mostly georgette since the fabric highlights body contours best.

“For gathering and formal occasions, it’s a sari, preferably a monochrome georgette with a sleeveless blouse. I am not very accessories persons and prefer kaan pashas and bangles in gold and oxidised. Make-up for me has to be nude and glossy lips in shades of red and nude,” adds the girl, who loves driving, swimming and working out.

Instagram: miss_rikthee