Till he met with a near-fatal bike accident at the turn of 18, Sourav Dutta’s life centred around the 22 yards. A passionate cricketer, he always wanted to pursue cricket as a profession. “But the accident put a premature end to my cricketing career. My bowling pace plummeted and the overall rhythm was no longer there. I was crushed initially until I discovered a new passion for photography,” recalls the 24-year-old fashion photographer. Though initially, his parents strongly objected to his choice of career and insisted him on joining the family business, a year of hard work made them see reason, and they finally relented to their son’s calling.

“I have been doing full-time photography since 2016. I started off with a Canon 700D and now, I use a Nikon D850 and Sony Alfa3. I love keeping things natural with minimal editing on natural captures. I want to grow and make a name in the fashion industry with my hard work and passion,” says the shutterbug, who has completed a course in photography from the Third Eye institute in Kolkata.

Regarding the models whose pictures he submitted for this column, Sourav notes: “Arpita conducts herself extremely professionally, and has good height and sharp features to match. Rumeo has a great figure and good expressions. Moitry is very passionate about her work and poses very well while Tanisha has great facial features with an international look.” Sourav loves watching and playing cricket during spare time.

Arpita Ghosh

Arpita Ghosh | 31, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-fledged model, this former educator loves comfort clothing and wears mostly mid-length and full-length dresses, skirts and different kinds of trousers. “I don’t go by the trends, but prefer comfort and mostly Western and Indo-Western clothes like palazzos and t-shirts, and other such stuff. I am a purely cotton person but during the monsoons, I go for lightweight fabrics like georgette that dry fast. My favourite colour is black, though rainy season calls for light colours like peachy pink and off whites to lift the mood,” says Arpita. Traditional occasions always mean saris for this damsel. “Formal occasions call for handloom saris while it’s always traditional silks for weddings. I don’t like accessories much and it’s only earrings and watches. Make-up is always minimal with brown smoky eyes and nude lips,” says the model, who loves to dance and listen to music.

Tanisha De

Tanisha De | 26, height: 5 ft 6 inches

This young model has turned vegan for quite some time now, and also believes in ethical and clean fashion that is sustainable. “I love wearing eco-friendly and sustainable clothing and shop for a lot of menswear including shirts, denim and kurtas since they are anti-fit, loose and baggy types. For daily wear, it has to be cotton for me,” says Tanisha. Weddings and pujas mean wearing lightweight saris in soft cotton or mulmul with noddle-strap blouses. “For formal occasions, I go for the mustard yellow and pink combination, whereas my daily wear comprises mostly shades of grey. I hate earrings and have a beaded neckpiece that I repeat often. Make-up for me consists of only a good lip and cheek tint and nicely done eyebrows,” shares Tanisha.

Rumeo Saha

Rumeo Saha | 21, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A full-time model and a teacher, comfort styling and anti-fit oversized hippie kind of clothing rule Rumeo’s wardrobe. “Oversized t-shirts, baggy jeans or fitted denim with oversized tees tucked inside are my favourite dresses. I also love wearing balloon dresses in cotton and purple and lavender are my favourite shades,” shares Rumeo. For weddings and family gatherings, she loves to wear ruffled or net saris with sequin work along with full-sleeved, deep back blouses. “I am not at all an accessories person and wear big jhumkas and sleek bracelets with saris. Make-up for me should be light with bold smoky eyes and nude lips in shades of pink or peach,” adds the pretty young thing, who loves to paint and practise maths at leisure.

Moitry Sarkar

Moitry Sarkar | 29, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A former district champion in gymnastics, this fulltime model loves to wear Western casuals like jeans, hotpants, jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. “I like loose-fit clothes in pure cotton and light colours like yellow, white, and sky blue are my favourite,” says Moitry. On formal occasions like pujas and weddings, Moitry opts for salwar suits like palazzos with kurtis and ornate churnis. She usually pairs them with chandelier earrings in oxidised silver. “Make-up for me is always minimal and light, and I love highlighting my lips in nude shades of peach and pink,” adds Moitry, who loves reading books and cooking.

