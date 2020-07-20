Westin Chennai's chef-at-home experience promises gourmet dinners in your dining room
Want a gourmet meal minus the hassle of going to a restaurant? The Westin Chennai Velachery will bring a chef to you. Expect a four-course menu whipped up, right in your home kitchen with a choice of cuisines ranging from Indian to Western to Asian.
Some of the signatures on these menus include Mangalorean Fish Curry, Murgh Dum Biryani, Thai Green Curry, Burmese Khowsuey and Chocolate Chilli Cake!
Price: INR 5,000 per person. A minimum of four people is required. Four days advance notice required.
If you are worried about hygiene, here are the protocols for every chef-at-home experience:
- Usage of Arogya Setu app for guest and staff
- Temperature check record will be maintained for all staff and guests
- Self-declaration form for COVID 19 by guest
- The hotel has a specialized kitchen stewarding team that follows rigorous food safety norms and ensures that the area is hygienic and provide a safe environment for the production of food.
- Trained and skilled kitchen brigade to handle operations of the kitchen – they ensure that the food is cooked as per the expectation and temperatures are maintained.
