Want a gourmet meal minus the hassle of going to a restaurant? The Westin Chennai Velachery will bring a chef to you. Expect a four-course menu whipped up, right in your home kitchen with a choice of cuisines ranging from Indian to Western to Asian.

Some of the signatures on these menus include Mangalorean Fish Curry, Murgh Dum Biryani, Thai Green Curry, Burmese Khowsuey and Chocolate Chilli Cake!

Price: INR 5,000 per person. A minimum of four people is required. Four days advance notice required.



If you are worried about hygiene, here are the protocols for every chef-at-home experience: