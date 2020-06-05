Thirty-four-year-old Anirban Bhattacharya started with landscape photography in 2010. This computer science engineer, who was a faculty member at a management institute until this February, developed a knack for wedding and fashion photography only after he was introduced to a make-up artiste and shot a portfolio way back in 2014. Thereafter, he attended a workshop conducted by Arghya Chatterjee to learn the nuances of studio shoots and how to use indoor lights.

“Since I had no formal training in photography I started following and observing works of others on the Internet and started researching and studying them,” says the shutterbug, who works with a Canon 5D Mark III. For Anirban, framing is very important, and representing a unique frame is the first thing on his mind. “Besides frames, the tone of the picture is equally important since it can make or break a picture’s quality.

Among the pictures of models that he has submitted for this column, he finds Hiya very flexible, naturally photogenic and way ahead of others. “She has a great height. Saumya is very dedicated and hardworking despite having a very demanding job to keep. Tarannum’s expressions and posture are perfect, apart from her height. Antasheela is a lucky charm and her smile and expressions are very attractive and graceful,” adds Anirban, who loves travelling and going for long drives.

Hiya Mukherjee

Hiya Mukherjee | 29, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-time model, who is popular in the city’s fashion circuit for her professional attitude and stunning looks, Hiya loves ethnic wear. “For daily or casual wear, it’s only dresses. I can’t get enough of them, be it long maxi dresses or short ones in cotton and linen. I don’t like prints, and love wearing solid colours especially black, white and cargo green,” says this vivacious beauty. Traditional occasions call for dressing up and Hiya loves flaunting linen, georgette and chiffon saris with sequinned work along with sleeveless and deep-back blouses. “I love silver nose pins and sleek silver jewellery. In terms of make-up, it is a nude look with smoky eyes,” shares the leggy lass, who enjoys cooking, when not working.

Antasheela Ghosh

Antasheela Ghosh | 25, height: 5 ft 5 inches

Pursuing an MBA in Tourism, Antasheela hates experimenting with looks and clothes. “I like to stick to a mix of chic and casual fashion, and love wearing dresses in all shapes and sizes, be it a floral maxi dress or a T-shirt and jeans. Branded fashion doesn’t suit me, and I like to keep it casual with linen and cotton being my choice of fabrics. Colours that I love flaunting include pastel shades of pink and mustard yellow and I just love floral prints,” says the young girl.

Traditional occasions call for saris in linen with deep-back and sleeveless blouses. “Accessories for me comprise only earrings and I use stone bindis as a nose pin, at times. Make-up means a little kohl and lipstick. On a regular day, it’s just some concealer underneath eyes and a nude shade on lips,” adds Antasheela, who loves reading books in her spare time.

Soumya Sil

Saumya Sil | 31, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A state civil servant, Saumya loves modelling in her free time. This history enthusiast loves wearing a mix of Western and ethnic wear including kurtis and leggings, jeans and t-shirts and casual dresses. “I love wearing cotton a lot but when it comes to parties, I prefer to wear something that would make me look attractive and sensuous, for example, a sequinned dress,” says Saumya, whose favourite colour is baby pink.

When it comes to traditional wear, it’s always chiffon or a lightweight silk sari for her in light pastels with gold or thread embroidery. “I only wear a pair of dainty diamond studs and avoid wearing neckpieces since I love to flaunt my collarbone. Make-up for me comprises a basic primer and some lip gloss,” says the model, whose hobbies include writing poetry and calligraphy.

Tarannum Haque

Tarannum Haque | 27, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A full-fledged model and a fashion influencer, Tarannum loves wearing everything and mixes and matches her clothes. “I like wearing Indo-Western attire and try to break away from the ongoing fashion trend by incorporating some DIY options in my outfits. For instance, I can wear my old, worn-out T-shirt many a time in several different ways and then turn it into something else altogether through a DIY. For me, more than the fabric, the style matters. But on any given day, cotton is preferable to beat the heat,” says Tarannum, whose favourite colours include mustard yellow and navy blue.

For occasions and family gatherings, it’s always a sari in silk or cotton paired with a sleeveless, boat-neck or glass-sleeve blouse. “I love wearing bracelets and chunky watches with big dials and I possess a huge collection of shades,” she adds. Minimal make-up with just a hint of lip gloss and BB cream is the way to go for Tarannum, who loves dancing and travelling.

