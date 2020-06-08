To make your shopping a complete contactless experience, from parking your car to your exit point, the city's elite mall, Quest has a complete solution to your COVID-19 woes through their new Quest App. Now visitors can avail of the automated parking solution integrated into the App through which they can pay their parking tariff online. Also, when the users pay online for their parking they get 100 per cent cashback which gets credited to their parking wallet and can be utilised in their next visit.

Besides, the App is paired with Bluetooth beacons installed inside the mall through which users would get push notifications and be informed about the various ongoing offers provided by the different brands/stores within the mall.

The App has user interactive games and features like the 'Walk n Win' which works like a Pedometer and counts the steps taken by the patrons inside the mall. Once you complete 10000 steps within the mall, you are eligible to win free vouchers.

Book a Visit feature - To implement crowd control mechanisms with the help of mobile technology and to apply mandatory social distancing norms at the mall premises Quest Mall is building this new feature, Book a Visit, which allows users to prebook their visit. Customers will be provided with options that let them choose a desired date and time of their visit based on the time slots available.

"We have also ensured that measures of social distancing be maintained at all times, as well as thermal camera temperature checks & wearing of masks being made mandatory at all times in the mall. Quest is ensuring its customers a completely smooth and contactless experience," says Shivika Goenka, vice-president, Quest.

Quest app can be downloaded from both Android and iOS platforms.