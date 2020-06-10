Safe & Sound - India's First Social Distancing Party Experiment by ANSWER in association with The Hub Bengaluru & The Unscripted today took place on Facebook LIVE on June 7.

Arjun Nair of ANSWER announced prior to the event on Facebook, "We have put together a bold experiment of what will be India's first 'Social Distancing Party' in a 100% safe environment to be streamed all over the country. Our goal is to bring back the human connection we've been missing over the last few months without compromising safety in a beta experiment that could pave the way for artists/musicians to fuel a new wave of social gatherings."

The event that was streamed live on Facebook saw close to 10,000 views within the first 12 hours. This was in collaboration with 14 streaming partners across India which included The Park Chennai, SoHo-Delhi, Playboy Club Chandigarh, Marriott Hyderabad, and Vh1 Supersonic. "Nightclubs and events could take a while to get back to normalcy. So we as ‘Answer Music’ decided to put together an experiment to create a way for artists/musicians - to see what it would it look like for events to take place given the current social distancing and safety norms," said Nair.

A 'Social Distancing Party' is a completely ‘contactless’ limited capacity party where the guests wear masks, kept 4-6ft apart from each other, and are checked for their temperature, made to follow proper sanitization methods and screened on the Arokya Sethu app for their safety status!

Nair who has been using his time during the lockdown to rethink party formats - given cancelled shows, stuck payments and no stream of income for artists and DJs tells us, "Our primary focus from this experiment was to show the proof of concept. Surprisingly we conceptualized, planned, and executed this, all within a week's time." Organised primarily over Zoom calls, the guests for this party are seen dancing within 'designated circles' to ensure social distancing, while wearing masks. "We partnered with ‘The Hub’ - a co-living space in Bangalore and involved a few of their residents for the event, as their safety has been tracked and they have been practicing strict quarantine guidelines. All attendees were pre-screened for safety by checking their Arokya Setu app and temperature checked on arrival," Nair says.

The event was about 45 minutes long, but given its virtual format - you can enter this party whenever you want, with a click of button on Facebook.