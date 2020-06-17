Taking digital events a notch higher, Paytm Insider has launched a new initiative called Privates Parties. The newly added feature enables individuals to book exclusive performances with a range of artistes delivering shows virtually in a personal setting for friends and family.

Private Parties is currently focused on birthdays for kids, with curated artists for storytelling, magic, puppetry and craft activities, and content specially designed for kids under the age of six. Featured talents include Aparna Athreya, TEDx speaker and founder of the Kid and Parent Foundation, Amit Kalantri. illusionist, and Usha Chhabra, author and performance storyteller, to name a few.

Illusionist Amit Kalantri

“Families and friends have adapted to staying safe by staying connected online but when it comes to special occasions, the digital environment is felt to be limiting. Private Parties aims at bringing some of the fun back, create new memories for children celebrating their birthdays,” says Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider.



One can choose from a handpicked list of artists and shows across various genres suited for the occasion, pick a convenient date and time slot, make the payment, and then wait for the D-Day. The event link is mailed along with the rest of the booking details to the host, which they can share with invited guests.

Author Usha Chhabra

Paytm Insider further plans to extend this initiative to provide experiences suitable for teenagers and adults, and for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and more - online for now and at home later, as the country recovers from the pandemic. With exciting additions in the pipeline - DJs, comedy acts, musicians, and features such as personalised invitations and lots more, the platform is focused on taking online celebrations up several notches.