LocalXO and The Magic Bean have a virtual session on 'Kitchen Gardening' lined up for the weekend. Learn how to make a potting mix, sow seeds, transplant saplings, watering techniques, and the art of composting in this hour-and-a-half session on June 27.

More details on the website. Online session via Zoom. Price: INR 900. Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm