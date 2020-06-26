One of Chennai’s publishing houses Karadi Tales will launch the third volume of its bestselling Karadi Rhymes series in July. It will be inaugurated with a virtual concert featuring renowned singer Usha Uthup on July 4 at 5.30 pm on Facebook and YouTube LIVE.

Karadi Rhymes Volumes 1 and 2 were launched in 2003 when the company’s co-founders observed a dearth of nursery rhymes that relate to the Indian experience. They wrote and composed rhymes about mangoes and monsoons, bhelpuri and saris, train travel and cricket. Sung by Usha Uthup with music by 3 Brothers and a Violin, the series has sold more than 1 lakh to date and remains a regular in children’s school productions even now.

The song ‘My name is Madhavi’ (also known as ‘I’m Just Like You’) that celebrates India’s diversity and harmony, has 2.7 million views on Karadi Tales’ official YouTube channel. Through the upcoming launch, Karadi Tales aims to “spread awareness about how rhymes have a deep impact on a child’s cognitive, speech, creativity, math and language-related development”.

The third volume, also set to music by 3 Brothers and a Violin, and sung by Usha Uthup, features ten rhymes on exciting auto rides, delicious-smelling spices, resourceful cobblers, family get-togethers and more.

Viewers can tune in to the launch event at facebook.com/karaditales or https://www.youtube.com/karaditales to watch the event.

Karadi Rhymes 3 is available for pre-order with 10 per cent off at this link (discount valid till July 3): https://www.karaditales.com/karadi-rhymes/

Sneak peek: Auto from Karadi Rhymes 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDVq9r8_lnI