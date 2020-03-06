Trust Aditi Jatia to add a lot more colour and fun to your celebrations. The 32-year-old elevates the mood of any party by several notches with her stylised balloon décor. Whether it is a birthday bash or an engagement party or a baby shower, Jatia sure knows how to spice up those special occasions. Aditi, who started the label Balloon Basket in 2012 with the encouragement of her sister-inlaw (who runs the same label in Mumbai), informs us that she was always inclined towards all things creative. With supportive parents by her side, she braved all challenges that came her way.

Calling it a fun ride she says, “We first opened a store in New Alipore, but faced a few challenges when it came to operations. I was also pregnant around the same time, so it became quite difficult for me, but it was a good experience.” She soon opened a store outside her home with gorgeous balloon bouquets and now, the brand’s profile has expanded to handling the entire spectrum of party décor, including working with accomplished Delhi-based wedding designer Punit Jasuja. Talking about her eventful career trajectory, Aditi, who also has a personal interest in swimming and squash says, “It takes some time to gain acceptance when you start a new concept. Bouquets always meant flowers, but now, there is significant awareness about balloon bouquets or baskets, as we like to call them. With growing demand, we gradually moved into party decor and handling entire venues, and now we source our materials from the US and China.” It’s the positive feedback of her customers that kee ps Aditi motivated, and she considers all working mothers who juggle a personal and professional life, to be her inspiration.