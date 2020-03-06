ANKITA KUMAR IS a friend, a mentor and a guide to hundreds of students in the city. She diffuses their confusions, polishes their skills, and prepares them to chase their dreams at foreign shores. The 34-year-old educator at Edbrand, Kolkata, an education consultancy firm, who has over 12 years of experience, informally guiding students during her free time, often acts as the bridge between parents and students.

A graduate in finance from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Ankita joined the team last year and she informs us that from six, their strength has increased to 20, and they are rapidly growing — with operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, apart from Kolkata. As a college coach, Ankita’s vision is to be a sounding board for students, so that at the end of their jour ney, they come out as individuals with clarity and direction concerning what they want from life.

Having worked in three startups earlier gave her an edge. She says, “I’m able to draw immensely from my previous experiences as an entrepreneur, and I can assist Arjun Seth (founder) in areas of marketing strategies and growth planning for Edbrand. However, what’s truly heartening is that I can share my experiences and learning to mentor high-school students who want to start something of their own!” Talking about the challenges she says, “What’s challenging in guiding students is how one has to wear multiple hats — of mentor, friend and teacher. It’s both a privilege and a great responsibility. You can’t let them down. It’s all about patience, and the process to get to know the student, win their trust and at the same time, motivate and push them to work harder.” In a highly competitive world, she’s looking forward to be someone who continues to be a confidant, guide and role model for the bright stars of tomorrow.