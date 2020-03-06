There is nothing better than gifting when it comes to expressing your love and increasing the happiness quotient of your loved ones. On the occasion of Holi, Gokul has curated some special hampers which will bring a wide smile on the face of your friends and family.

Reasonably priced the hampers include Badam fruit syrup, Kesaria Thandai fruit syrup, Khus sharbat, Rose sharbat, Mango panna, Kesaria fruit sharbat and Kesaria elaichi with silver leaf sharbat. Refresh the mood with these drinks or opt for decadent sweets like Mobile barfi, Jaypuri mewa misri, Brownie and Gud watti. In case you want to add some savoury look for Mattar kachori.

The specially curated platters with sweets, savouries, organic colours and holi goodies ranges from Rs 300 - Rs 2250. These platters apart, Gokul has a huge range of bespoke gifting solutions for weddings, events, corporates and special occasions.