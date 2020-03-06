From when he was a child, Soumyo Shubhra Das wanted his paintings to come alive, and photography seemed like the best option to achieve that. “I learned painting when I was a child, and always wanted to turn them into something more real, and that’s how I got drawn to photography,” says the 27-year-old budding fashion photographer. After his secondary examinations, Soumyo bought himself a Nikon Coolpix, with which he started to explore the world of pictures with nature, streets and human figures as his subjects.

His love with the camera turned so serious that he never thought of taking up any other job seriously after he graduated in accountancy in 2011. “I worked at an MNC for about nine months to appease my parents, but I could endure the drudgery only for that long,” recalls Soumyo, who bought himself a Nikon D3400 in 2011 to kickstart his job as a lensman, after initial training from Suman Poddar’s AP Studio. Slowly and steadily, he made inroads into the world of fashion, portrait and wedding photography, but being a top-notch fashion photographer is his ultimate goal. To make his mark, Soumyo concentrates more on light and shadow treatment in his work.

“I love playing with background shadow and working in low light, which enhances the quality of photography to a great extent. Besides, unlike many otheres, I like to edit my pictures myself,” says the shutterbug, who now uses a full-frame Nikon D750 to freeze his finest moments. Among the portfolio pictures that Soumyo submitted for this column, he says that Priyanka is a fast learner with good expressions.

“But Priyanka gets nervous easily, which she should try to overcome,” he says. “Priyanka is an expert in body language, eye contact and expressions, but she should also explore ethnic wear shoots. Jayashree has a perfect face for bridal shoots, but she needs to be more punctual. I find Titir’s expressions very good, but as she is a lawyer, she can’t devote much time to grow as a model,” he adds. In his free time, Soumyo continues to paint, and he also likes to make mobile-phone videos.

Soumyo Shubhra Das can be reached at 768600-1051 or das6642@gmail.com. Instagram handle: @soumyoshubhra

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal | 24, height: 5 ft 4 inches

Though her business keeps her busy, Priyanka never fails to eke out time to pursue her dream to be a model. “I like all kinds of Western clothes, especially jeans and one-piece short dresses,” says the pretty young thing, whose favourite colours include blue and black. When it comes to traditional wear, saris and lehengas are what she opts for.

“I love my saris in georgettes and chiffons, and blouses can be sleeveless or with sleeves in contrast colours. Accessories for me have always been heavy earrings as I keep my attire simple. I usually wear a watch and a light bracelet. I accentuate my face with smoky eyes and nude lips during the day, and keep the brighter shades of red for nights,” shares Priyanka, who also loves to dance, paint and write.

Instagram handle: @official_miss_priya27

Priyanka Sarkar

Priyanka Sarkar | 21, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A final-year student of law, Priyanka Sarkar loves modelling whenever she gets the time. “I am also actively into theatre and a member of the drama group Nabankur,” shares the bubbly girl, who loves comfortable clothing. “For me, comfort is the key to fashion, and I normally love wearing jeans and t-shirts besides one-piece dresses in medium length or maxi dresses. Cotton is my favourite fabric, and I love clothes in bright colours,” says Priyanka.

When it comes to occasion wear, she falls back on the typical red-and-white dhakai jamdani saris draped in a traditional Bengali style, with boatneck blouses in chanderi, which are her all-time favourite. “I like simple jewellery, and love wearing earrings especially jhumkas. I swoon over kundan jewellery and round-shaped watches with brown leather straps are a must for me. Make-up is always light for me, but I love highlighting my lips with bright shades of red,” says Priyanka.

Instagram handle: @janbi_sarkar

Titir Ganguly

Titir Ganguly | 23, height: 5 ft 1 inch

A lawyer by profession, Titir loves taking modelling assignments parallelly and has been juggling both careers with aplomb since August last year. She is most comfortable in Western outfits, especially one-piece dresses, both long and short with miniature floral prints in bright shades. “I love wearing cotton and linen and besides light dresses, jeans and palazzos,” says Titir. For occasion wear, it’s always either a sari or salwar kameez.

“I love ruffle saris in georgette and linen, in either solid colours or with floral motifs. I wear junk jewellery in both silver and gold, depending on what goes best with the outfit, but I mostly prefer earrings. The blouses for my saris are either backless or sleeveless. I don’t wear make-up at all, since I have very oily skin, and it’s always a little lip balm for me,” shares Titir, who also loves to shop and travel.

Instagram handle: @gangulytitir

Jayashree Banerjee

Jayashree Banerjee | 19, height: 5 ft 7 inches

This first-year student of arts has always aspired to be a model. “I love wearing tight-fit skinny jeans, preferably in black with crop tops, besides other Western casuals,” says the effervescent teenager. If it’s ethnic wear, her choice of attire comprises a flowy lehenga embellished with stones and zardosi work, paired with a stylish cropped choli.

“Black and royal blue are my favourite shades, and I always like to wear light jewellery in oxidised silver. If it’s a big occasion, then I prefer chandelier earrings,” says the girl who also loves her shoes, especially, boots and high heels. “Make-up for me has always been about bright looks with a good base, smoky eyes and nude lip shades in brown,” shares Jayashree, who also loves to travel and watch TV in her free time.

Instagram handle: @jayashreebanerjee009