GIFTING WAS never this interesting until Bharati Dhanuka and Sumedha Bansal, united by serendipity and mutual love for crafting, decided to launch The Packaging Tree (TPT), an exclusive and affordable packaging solution, available in the city since 2012. With the vision, ‘We wrap our ideas around yours’, the artistes have made carrying packages in transit easy with their fully collapsible flatpack boxes.

The enterprising moms, who draw inspiration from their life experiences, use real and faux leather, wood, silk, glass, acrylic and jute apart from the humble paper and provide services for birthdays, weddings, festive gifts as well as corporate gifting. The personalised gifting factor strikes a chord with their customers, who are spread across India and Singapore. Hailing from business families, the two of them were familiar with the demanding nature of the job, and they braved every hurdle like pros. Bharati, who’s a mother of three, shares, “Our challenges are mostly inter nal. Managing time with kids and families, while co-prioritising our business is an exercise in time management, the key to which is balance.” Reflecting on their journey, partner Sumedha adds, “Every business has its own share of teething problems, but only the ones who adapt and improve survive the cut-throat market. We have evolved in terms of the design and finishing we provide, the diversity of materials we use, and we have an overall better understanding of the market today.” From a small space within a store to a 2,500 sq ft standalone property in the heart of the city, TPT has come a long way with ‘what ifs’ being the founding stone of their working relationship. TPT believes in the adage, ‘stagnancy is death’, and the only way moving forward is evolving. So, they plan to go online very soon