The Nicco Super Bowl is back and how! A four-lane bowling alley, sumptuous bites and unlimited fun, the revamped arcade packs all the right ingredients to keep you happy high.

The two-decade-old arena that was introduced to the city on September 2000 by Nicco Parks & Resorts Limited is back with the state-of-the-art four-lane bowling alleys imported from the USA alongside the new look of interiors with galactic theme-based luminous print from Malaysia. All these translate into a whale of a time for you and your gang.

The Nicco Super Bowl also offers several gaming machines, pool tables, air-hockey, coin-operated games & an LED illuminated dance-floor where visitors can unwind and chill. Bowlers’ Byte, the sports Cafe, serves various food items and has a complete bar menu with a huge collection of brands to cocktails and mocktails.

“The all-new Nicco Super Bowl is the latest offering from Nicco Park. The revamped arcade is a perfect venue for various events – corporate get-togethers, launch parties, birthday parties or even private parties. I am sure our regular visitors will like the latest features. I invite everybody to enjoy the all-new Nicco Super Bowl”, said Abhijit Dutta, Managing Director & CEO, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.

The alley is open from Monday to Friday between 2 pm and 10 pm and from 12 noon to 10 pm on Saturdays, Sundays & Holidays.

The Entry Fee is Rs.60 per head and the games are charged separately.