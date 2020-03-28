People have been resorting to bizarre ways to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, some even taking extreme measures to ensure 'social-distancing'.

In one such incident, a woman from Kent in England went out shopping in a giant inflatable ball, also known as a zorb ball. In a video that has since gone viral, the woman rolled her way into a supermarket in a Zorb ball, leaving the shoppers speechless.

Once she's inside the store, a man, who claimed to be her carer, helps her by picking up items from the shelves and also repeatedly cleans the zorb ball with wipes.

When the man is asked about the zorb ball, he says, "She's self-isolating. She's germaphobic."

Other shoppers seem to be bemused to see the woman roll her way through the aisles of the store. Soon after, a staff member of the store asks the woman to leave and escorts her outside the store.