Chennai's health workers and police force are being treated to biryani, jeera pulao and egg roast thanks to a philanthropic initiative by Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels. What began as an initiative with 600 food packets per day on March 27, has since grown to over 2,300 meals per day. The five-star luxury hotel in T Nagar is working alongside the Chennai Corporation and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to reach as many people as possible during this nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COO Vikram Cotah told us that all precautionary measures are being taken in terms of a clean work environment. "The kitchen floor and all table surfaces are sanitised thrice a day addition to the regular cleaning. Potassium permanganate solution is provided in the kitchen to wash hands frequently and the solution is changed every four hours. And the health condition of all staff in the hotel is monitored closely and their body temperature is checked and recorded daily," he said.

This is over and above head caps, masks and hand gloves which are changed every day. The nine-member team handling co-ordinating this goodwill initiative including a head chef, sous chefs, a driver, manager and housekeeping staff "are being given healthy food with fresh juices to enhance their immunity levels," we are told.

The food packets (480 gram box plus a bottle of water) are delivered twice a day, for lunch and dinner via GRT's transportation vehicles. And so far, the meals have fed police on duty, doctors and nurses working around the clock and stranded men and women who couldn't reach their home cities before the lockdown was enforced and are now residing at community centres in T Nagar and KK Nagar.

Reach out to 9840741379, for a meal.