LocalXO presents it's first 'virtual' event series GROW. EAT. REPEAT

In collaboration with experts, the platform has put together this holistic six part series (via ZOOM Live) which will equip you with the knowledge, techniques and resources to create your own sustainable 'farm to table' experience, right at home.

The schedule is as below:

GROW (by The Magic Bean )

1. KITCHEN GARDEN - Sat, May 16, 4 to 5 pm

2. MICRO GREENS - Sun, May 17, 10 to 11 am

EAT (by Namrata )

1. PRESERVING PLENTY - Sat, May 23, 10 to 11am

2. SUMMER RECIPES - Sun, May 24, 10 to 11 am

REPEAT (by The Magic Bean )

1. COMPOSTING - Sat, May 30, 4 to 5 pm

2. NATURAL PEST MANAGEMENT - Sun, May 31, 10 to 11 am

Find more details on the localxo website.

Photo courtesy: Monika Grabkowska on Unsplash